Below are the general guidelines for Sandoval County deputies’ use of force.

Deputies shall utilize verbal advisements, warnings, and/or persuasion when giving arrest commands or other lawful orders, and shall allow a person an opportunity to comply before using force, except when issuing the warning would place the safety of the deputy or another person in jeopardy.

Deputies shall employ defensive and control techniques including the use of Sheriff's Office issued/approved equipment and devices.

Deputies shall use sound judgment and tactics such as requesting back up, calling for a specialized unit or disengagement and area containment to prevent unnecessary confrontation, when possible.

Deputies shall de-escalate or cease the use of force as resistance de-escalates or ceases, or when the intended objective has been accomplished. Deputies shall not escalate situations and they shall use appropriate de-escalation techniques, including verbal techniques.

Force shall never be used with intent to subject a person to torture and/or cruel, inhumane, or degrading treatment or punishment.

Deputies shall not utilize physical impact techniques or chemical agents against a mechanically restrained (e.g., handcuffed) person, except as is objectively reasonable to prevent imminent bodily harm to the deputy or another.

Physical control techniques may be used to overcome resistance when movement or restraint of the person is necessary.

Choke holds, a physical maneuver that restricts an individual’s ability to breathe, or any physical maneuver that restricts an individual’s ability to breathe, for the purposes of incapacitation, is prohibited, except in those situations where the use of deadly force is permitted. [Executive Order 13929]

Discharging a firearm into an aircraft and motor vehicle is prohibited.

Deputies are not required to desist in their lawful efforts to make lawful arrests when resistance is encountered.

Deputies are not required to retreat from situations and may use reasonable force when at risk of physical injury, but are always required use only appropriate and lawful force.

Deputies shall file relevant charges against a known person for their aggressive actions or resistance when force has been used in response to that resistance or aggression.

Deputies shall not unreasonably or unnecessarily endanger themselves or the public when applying this policy.

Deputies shall provide or request medical care for the subject following the use of any force, regardless of complaint of injury.

Deputies shall detain and transport individuals to the appropriate facility when taking a person into protective custody, and consistent with local, state and federal laws.

Each use of force application must be reasonable and separately justified based on the objectively reasonable standard.

Objectively Reasonable Standard

The legal standard used to determine if a deputy's actions (force) was reasonable in light of the facts and circumstances known to the deputy at the time the force was used and lawfully based on the Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution. [Graham v. Connor, 490 U.S. 386 (1989)].

Factors that require careful consideration before a Deputy can use force against a suspect include but are not limited to:

Whether the suspect poses an immediate threat to the deputy or others

The severity of the crime

Whether the suspect is actively resisting arrest

Whether the suspect is a flight risk or attempting to escape custody

The reasonableness of a particular use of force shall be judged from the perspective of a reasonable deputy on scene, rather than with the 20/20 vision of hindsight.

The calculus of reasonableness shall allow for the fact that deputies must make split‐second decisions in circumstances that are tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving.

Totality of the Circumstances

Totality of the circumstances refers to all factors existing in each individual case. In addition to those listed in subsection B. 2, these factors may include but are not limited to:

The training, mental attitude, age, size and strength of the deputy

The training, mental attitude, age, size and strength of the subject

The weapon(s) involved

The presence of other deputies/officers, subjects or bystanders

Environmental conditions

Use of Deadly Force

Deputies are authorized to use deadly force, to:

Protect their own lives and the lives of others from what is reasonably believed to be an imminent threat of death or great bodily harm, or

To prevent the escape of a fleeing felon who the officer has probable cause to believe poses an imminent threat of death or great bodily harm to the officer or others. [Tennessee v. Garner, 771 U.S. 1 (1985)].

When practical, prior to discharge of the firearm, the deputy(s) shall identify themselves as law enforcement officers and state their intent to use deadly force, except when issuing the warning would place the safety of the deputy or another person in jeopardy.

Imminent threat may exist if a deputy reasonably believes any of the following:

The person has a weapon or is attempting to access one and it is reasonable to believe the person intends to use it against the deputy or another.

The person is capable of causing serious bodily injury or death without a weapon and it is reasonable to believe the person intends to do so.

Deadly force is that degree of force which is reasonably likely to cause death or great bodily harm. The use of the following use of force options may result in death or great bodily harm:

Baton (Striking head, neck, sternum, spine, groin, kidneys, etc.)

Firearms

Vehicle Contact

Road Blocks; Refer to SCSO Policy OPR: 08 Vehicular Pursuit policy for further

Weapons of opportunity or any use of force option as outlined in this policy which can result in death or great bodily harm.

When the use of deadly force would be objectively reasonable, deputies are not required to attempt to first use or exhaust non‐deadly force and control options.

Deadly Force Restrictions

Warning shots are prohibited

Discharging shots into a crowd

Use of deadly force to prevent someone from committing suicide except when that person poses an immediate threat to the deputy or others.

Discharging a firearm at or from a moving vehicle is prohibited except where the Deputy reasonably believes:

A vehicle is operated in a manner deliberately intended to strike a deputy or a citizen and all other reasonable means of defense have been exhausted, are not present, or not practical, including moving out of the path of the vehicle, and the safety of innocent persons would not be unduly jeopardized by the deputy’s actions.

Chokeholds, a physical maneuver that restricts an individual’s ability to breathe, or any physical maneuver that restricts an individual’s ability to breathe, for the purposes of incapacitation, is prohibited, except in those situations where the use of deadly force is permitted. [Executive Order 13929]

Any employee whose actions or use of force results in a death or great bodily harm shall be removed from the line of duty assignment, pending an administrative review, for a duration to be determined by the Sheriff or designee.

Deadly Force- Dangerous Animals and Injured Animals

Deputies may use deadly force to destroy an animal that presents a threat to public safety, or

As a humanitarian measure where the animal is seriously injured and only when the deputy reasonably believes that deadly force can be used without harm to the deputy, or others.

Deadly Force- Suicidal Persons(s)

Use of deadly force to prevent someone from committing suicide is prohibited except when that person(s) poses an immediate threat of great bodily harm and/or death to the deputy or others.

Use of Less-Lethal Force

Where deadly force is not appropriate, deputies may use only that level of force that is objectively reasonable to bring an incident under control.

Deputies are authorized to use department-approved, less-lethal force techniques, issued equipment and canines to achieve the legitimate, lawful objectives of their duties.

Deputies shall use less-lethal force when objectively reasonable and based on a totality of the circumstances and information known to the deputy at the time the force is used in response to resistance or aggression, or to achieve legitimate, lawful objectives which may include but is not limited to:

To defend themselves or others from the use, or imminent use, of physical force;

To affect an arrest or prevent the escape from custody of a person whom the deputy has probable cause to believe has committed an offense;

To take persons into protective custody when authorized by law, such as those who are a danger to themselves or others, pursuant to 43‐1‐10 NMSA 1978 and/or persons incapacitated by intoxication, pursuant to 43‐2‐8 NMSA 1978;

To prevent someone from committing suicide or inflicting great bodily harm upon themselves;

To separate combatants, to move a person in an emergency situation and to overcome passive or active resistance to a lawful order.

To protect someone from harming themselves who is not suicidal, for example an intoxicated person who is stumbling into traffic and not able to take reasonable precautions for one’s safety.

Choke holds, a physical maneuver that restricts an individual’s ability to breathe, or any physical maneuver that restricts an individual’s ability to breathe, for the purposes of incapacitation, is prohibited, except in those situations where the use of deadly force is permitted. [Executive Order 13929]

When the objective is to place a person in physical custody pursuant to a lawful arrest, the deputy shall advise the person that they are under arrest prior to the application of force unless an exigent circumstance would prevent doing so.

Use of Force - Protective Custody and Community Caretaker Function

A deputy may detain and transport a person for emergency mental health evaluation and care in the absence of a legally valid order from the court and without consent of the individual when:

The deputy has reasonable grounds to believe the person has just attempted suicide;

The deputy, based upon their own observation and investigation, has reasonable grounds to believe that the person, as the result of a mental health disorder, presents a likelihood of serious harm to themselves or others and that immediate detention is necessary to prevent such harm.

A deputy may detain and transport an intoxicated person for protective custody when the deputy has probable cause to believe that the person to be committed:

Is disorderly in a public place;

Is unable to care for the person’s own safety

Has threatened, attempted or inflicted physical harm on themselves or another;

Has threatened, attempted or inflicted damage to the property of another;

Is likely to inflict serous physical harm on themselves

Is likely to inflict serious physical harm on another; and/or

Is incapacitated by alcohol or drugs.

This section is in accordance with §43-1-10, Emergency Mental Health Evaluation and Care, NMSA 1978 and §43-2-8, Protective Custody, NMSA 1978

Medical Care

Medical care shall be provided or requested for the subject following the use of any force.

The subject who received force shall be offered medical care regardless of their complaint of injury or not, and may decline care to a health care provider or emergency medical technician only.

A deputy may not accept a refusal of medical care from the subject who received force.

A person detained and transported pursuant to part F of this section, shall whenever possible, be taken immediately to an evaluation facility. Detention facilities shall be used as temporary shelter for those persons only in an extreme emergency for protective custody in accordance with NMSA 43-1-10 (D).

Unreasonable force is prohibited.

Any employee including commissioned or non-commissioned employees present and observing another deputy using force that is clearly beyond that which is reasonable under the circumstances shall, intercede to prevent the continuation of unreasonable force.

Any employee including commissioned or non-commissioned employees who observes another employee use force that they believe exceeded the degree of force permitted by law shall report these observations to a supervisor as soon as possible.

The reasonableness of a particular use of force shall be judged from the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene, rather than with the 20/20 vison of hindsight. [Graham v. Connor, 490 U.S. 386 (1989)]

The calculus of reasonableness must allow for the fact that deputies are forced to make split- second judgements in circumstances that are tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving- about the amount of force that is necessary in a particular situation. [Graham v. Connor, 490 U.S. 386 (1989)]