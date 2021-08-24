A regal, fluffy cat has joined the race to become Corrales’ next Pet Mayor. Ballots will be tallied on the last day of the Harvest Festival, September 26. Votes are $1 each. A ballot box will be available at the Corrales Growers’ Market this month and next. Other ballot boxes are at the Frontier Mart, Village Pizza, the Phillips 66 gas station, Village Mercantile, the Bistro, Ex Novo and Boxing Bear Brewery. The eighth and final candidate is Lugh, a cat owned by Deborah Dapson. His campaign slogan is “Ready for any CATastrophe!” Lugh’s entry follows that of five dogs, a peacock and a Giant Canada goose.

Jewel, a Standard Poodle, owned by Elizabeth Gutierrez, was the first dog to enter the race. Jewel’s campaign slogan is “The world needs more love, belly rubs, and paws-itivity!” She wants to show the entire village that you can get things done with a little more love.