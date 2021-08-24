Corrales was again the setting for a made-for-TV movie earlier this month. Crews for ABC’s Big Sky series established a base of operations along Corrales Road south of the Corrales Post Office while filming here and in Rio Rancho. This is for season 2, starring Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metally and Anja Savcic. The first season was filmed in British Columbia. The story line follows private detectives who investigate a car crash outside Helena, Montana, which turns complicated. Their work collides with a band of unsuspecting teens and a vicious outsider. The story is based on books by C.J. Box.
Production is expected to employ more than 500 New Mexicans as crew and even more as background talent and extras during the filming season that would run through April 2022. The production company, 20th Television, operates within the Disney Studios network. Its work has win 211 Emmy awards and Peabody Awards. among its many shows are The X-Files, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Mash, Modern Family, Glee and Batman.