Corrales was again the setting for a made-for-TV movie earlier this month. Crews for ABC’s Big Sky series established a base of operations along Corrales Road south of the Corrales Post Office while filming here and in Rio Rancho. This is for season 2, starring Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metally and Anja Savcic. The first season was filmed in British Columbia. The story line follows private detectives who investigate a car crash outside Helena, Montana, which turns complicated. Their work collides with a band of unsuspecting teens and a vicious outsider. The story is based on books by C.J. Box.