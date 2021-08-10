By Mary P. Davis

Historic Old San Ysidro church might not be standing today and the Corrales Historical Society might not exist if Ward Alan Minge hadn’t moved to Corrales nearly 70 years ago. Minge died this May at his home in Kansas and the well-deserved tributes to his accomplishments were many, but they rarely mentioned his crucial role in saving Corrales history and its landmark Old Church. He was better known for his home, Casa San Ysidro, with its outstanding collection of rare New Mexican artifacts and architectural elements, and for his role in founding New Mexico’s State Records and Archives. Saving Corrales history might not rank with those achievements, but for us in Corrales, it’s right up there at the top.



In the 1960s the Old Church was home to the Adobe Theater group that first leased the building from the Archdiocese of Santa Fe in 1963 and presented plays there each summer during the succeeding years. The Adobe Theater was a vital part of Albuquerque’s theater scene, but the group had little extra money to put into renovating the building. They did what they could to make it function as a theater, sometimes at the expense of the historic character of the building. In 1964 Minge, concerned about the deterioration of the historic church just across Old Church Road from Casa San Ysidro, offered to buy it, an offer he repeated in 1967.



In 1973 Oscar Carter, the chair of the recently recreated Parks and Recreation Board (the Village had incorporated in 1971), asked Minge to form a non-profit historical society to be the recipient of the sale of the church. The Archdiocese of Santa Fe was concerned that the church be owned by a group that would respect its historic role as a house of worship and the interments under its floor. As a result, the Corrales Historical Society was officially formed in 1974; Minge was president and others on the board were Dulce Curtis, Helen Mattison, Lil Kellogg, Mrs. Van Deren Coke, and Alice Glover. Minge served as the society’s president for the first five years and continued on the board for several more, serving as president for another term in the mid-1980s. His early tenure as president was dedicated to raising money to buy and then renovate the building.



They needed $1,500 down and income to pay $2,000 yearly until the $9,500 purchase price was met. They met the initial sum primarily with payment from a movie company for the church’s use in the “burning” of the building for an episode in the TV series Nakia. They held numerous fundraisers —bake sales, musical programs, raffles, postcard sales— and researched the history of the church as well, interviewing old timers for memories of how the church looked earlier in the century. In 1976 the Village, with the full support of Mayor Barbara Tenorio Christianson and the Village Council, provided the rest of the purchase price and became the official owner of the property while the Historical Society was tasked with its management and renovation.