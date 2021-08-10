“Besides, it’s also illegal to discharge a firearm anywhere within Corrales Village limits (Section 24-11 in the Code of Ordinances). “I want you to know something about this lovely bird that graces our trees and skies for about five months every year. From the data I gathered to write The Annotated Checklist of the Birds of Corrales (2020) Mississippi Kites arrive in early May and leave for the south in mid-September. There are usually a couple pairs nesting in the Corrales area, some in trees by the river and some as far west as the Loma Larga acequia. Most of the following information is from the Birds of North America account. By the time the kites arrive here, they have usually already formed a pair bond with a mate. Males present females with prey as presents during their mating displays.



“They build their nests out of branches and twigs and line them with leaves; sometimes they refurbish a previous nest or build another in the same tree. Although we’ve never spotted the actual nest, we have been watching a pair of Mississippi Kites that frequent an area along Loma Larga for almost a decade. They usually lay two eggs; incubation lasts for 30 days; nestlings stay in the nest for 30 more days and then fledge (leave the nest) at the age of 30-35 days. But they are hesitant to fly much until they are about 50 days old and the parents continue to feed them until they are 60 days old. That suggests that when that Mississippi Kite was shot here in Corrales somewhere about mid-July, there were one or two nestlings or fledglings and a mate left without a second parent to support them during this crucial growing time.



“These amazingly acrobatic birds can capture prey while they (and their prey) are flying and they can pluck prey from the leaves and branches of trees and shrubs. The majority of their diet is many kinds of insects, especially cicadas, grasshoppers, dragonflies and beetles; they will also take vertebrates like lizards, frogs, toads and bats. Again, I say, why would someone shoot a bird with that diet? Watch for them soaring when the sun has heated up the air —graceful with pointed wings— or perched on a dead branch in a tall tree. Listen for their high-pitched whistle. Their heads and underparts are light gray; their backs and flight feathers are dark gray to almost black. Because of their dark backs, their heads can look almost white. Their tails are uniformly black and squared off; adult eyes are scarlet and the beak and area around the eye is black, giving it almost a masked appearance. The young birds can look quite different. Their underparts are streaked brown, rufous and gray; their upperparts are dull black and they have 2-3 white bands on their tails. They do not reach adult plumage until fall of their second year.”