

Volunteers are needed for next month’s return of the Corrales Harvest Festival. As in recent years, the festival will be organized and managed by the Kiwanis Club of Corrales which announced August 2 that a “complete return to normal” is planned for the event Saturday and Sunday, September 25 and 26. But volunteers are still needed for at least a dozen functions, including the Pet Parade, hay ride tractor drivers and the hootenanny dance. Sign up to volunteer at the club’s website, corralesharvestfestival.com/ volunteer, where you can register for one or more shifts.

“The food trucks for the food courts are lined up, the Kids’ Korner will have a climbing wall, bounce houses and el Toro Loco,” Kiwanis Club President-elect Deb Dapson said. “The musicians are booked, artists and craftspersons have registered to show their work; the Old Church and Casa San Ysidro have a ton of fun and informative activities planned.”

New this year will be a second parade, following the Pet Parade, which will celebrate the Village of Corrales’ 50th anniversary as an incorporated municipality.