

Marijuana growing in Corrales for personal use and commercial production will come under new rules as a probable outcome at the August 17 Village Council meeting. Ordinance 21-06 is the proposed municipal law to bring the Village of Corrales into compliance with the State of New Mexico’s Cannabis Regulation Act that took effect July 1. Commercial production of marijuana, or cannabis, has been under way in Corrales for more than five years for use in medical treatments, as permitted by the N.M. Legislature’s passage of the Lynn and Erin Compassionate Use Act. State permits to grow and sell medical marijuana have been issued in increasing numbers as the number of patients being treated with prescription cannabis has soared.

As widely predicted, the N.M. Legislature moved ahead to legalize recreational marijuana in early 2021; the governor signed the Cannabis Regulation Act in April 2021. Among the changes: local governments such as the Village of Corrales cannot set civil or criminal penalties for the possession or use of cannabis or products made with it. That state law also prevents the Village from prosecuting individuals who grow their own marijuana as long as the crop is limited to six plants per person or 12 plants per household without a permit or any other local regulation. State law opens up normal retail sales of recreational marijuana under certain restrictions beginning April 1, 2022. Corrales’ Ordinance 21-06 primarily addresses those restrictions for retail sales and where and how commercial growers can operate. Much of the debate here tracks earlier controversies about growing cannabis as “intensive agriculture” operations. Those earlier concerns focused on odors, night time light pollution and water use.

The preamble statements of the proposed ordinance capture residents’ concerns arising from Corrales’ most recent and lucrative cash crop. “Whereas, the Village of Corrales Comprehensive Land Use Plan (2009) currently addresses the growth of cannabis pursuant to medical marijuana grown under the Lynn and Erin Compassionate Use Act, and; Whereas, the State of New Mexico passed the Cannabis Regulation Act (CRA) in April of 2021, providing for the legal use of cannabis and cannabis products by all individuals over the age of 21, and; Whereas, the Village of Corrales anticipates an increased volume of cannabis-related activity within village limits pursuant to the CRA, and; Whereas, the Village Code provides criminal and civil penalties for cannabis production and use which conflict with the new State Statute and must be repealed, and; Whereas, New Mexico State Statute under §26-2C-12 directs that local jurisdictions may “adopt time, place and manner rules that do not conflict with the Cannabis Regulation Act or the Dee Johnson Clean Indoor Air Act [Chapter 24, Article 16 NMSA 1978], including rules that reasonably limit density of licenses and operating times consistent with neighborhood uses,” and;

Whereas, the Village finds it necessary to promulgate regulations which reasonably limit the outdoor production of cannabis and the manufacture of cannabis products to prevent nuisances such as noxious odors, and; Whereas, the Village finds that high-yield crop raising, often referred to as “intensive agriculture,” is a common practice with cannabis production and has potential adverse impacts, such as increased discharge of pollutants and light or odiferous nuisances, on the Village if not properly regulated; and, Whereas, as per Village Code Section 18-28 (a) “any use not classified as a permissive use or a use by review within a particular zone is hereby prohibited from that zone”.

“Now therefore be it ordained that the following amendments to the zoning ordinance shall be adopted to provide regulations for the growth, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis- derived products pursuant to the New Mexico Cannabis Regulation Act of the Village of Corrales Comprehensive Plan and the zoning ordinances, shall be amended and revised” to accommodate the recent changes in state law regarding cannabis production and sale. The ordinance adds new material related to nuisances, as follows.

Section 14-116. Environmental Nuisances. Added a new Section to the Nuisance Ordinance

A. Any owner or occupant planting or allowing to grow weeds and noxious vegetable growth on the owner's or occupant's lot or parcel of ground, or on the sidewalks and lawn-strips or land areas abutting such lot or parcel of ground. This shall not include any activity reasonably related to a permissive agricultural use as established in 18-33 through 18-38. Agricultural uses when reasonably conducted pursuant to common agricultural practices shall not constitute a Nuisance. An agricultural use negligently or illegally performed may constitute a Nuisance.

B. All unnecessary or unauthorized noises and annoying vibrations, including animal noise, excepting those reasonably related to permissive uses under 18-33 through 18-38.

C. All disagreeable or obnoxious odors and stenches, as well as the conditions, substances or other causes which give rise to the emission or generation of such odors and stenches, except those reasonably related to permissive uses under 18-33 through 18-38.

D. The intentional application or unintentional drifting of pesticides, herbicides, other biocides, fertilizers, or other chemicals onto neighboring property.

Section 18-29. Definitions. Amended as follows:

Greenhouse means a completely enclosed structure whose structural members are made of pre-formed, rigid construction materials. Greenhouse also means an accessory structure, with transparent or translucent roof and/or wall panels intended for the raising of plants or crops.

Integrated cannabis microbusiness shall have the same definition as set forth in Section 26-2C-2(GG) of the Cannabis Regulation Act.

Intensive agriculture means any agricultural activities, including those conducted in greenhouses, which involve raising crops on a land-intensive basis and includes activities which require heightened utilization of pesticides, concentrated fertilizers, and water usage from irrigation.

Section 18-33. - A-1 - Agricultural and rural residential zone.

The following regulations shall apply to the A-1 - Agricultural and rural residential zone:

(1) Purpose and intent. The purpose of this zone is to maintain a rural and open space character of lands within the Village with low density residential and agricultural development.

(2) Permissive uses. Any of the following permissive uses are allowed in the A-1 zone:

a. One single-family dwelling unit per lot (permit required, see Section 18-45(a)).

b. One single-family manufactured house per lot (permit required, see Section 18-45(a)).

c. One single-family mobile home dwelling unit per lot (permit required, see Section 18-45(a)).

d. Raising crops; provided, however, that the cultivation, intentional growth, manufacture and distribution of cannabis and cannabis-derived products, except for personal production of cannabis, are prohibited in the A-1 zone.

d. Agricultural uses, including the planting, growing and harvesting of crops for consumption, provided that any cannabis-related agriculture is conducted in compliance with the Cannabis Regulation Act and other applicable state law, and:

1. Any diseased, dead, or dying agricultural products be disposed of promptly and appropriately,

2. Agricultural activities reasonably conducted pursuant to common agricultural practices on the property do not create a nuisance as set forth in Sections 14-71 through 14-116.

3. Greenhouses greater than 120 square feet require evidence of State engineer's approval of the well and water usage for the quantity and type of crop(s) to be raised.

(7) Setback requirements. Front setbacks shall be no less than twenty-five (25) feet. Other setbacks shall be no less than ten (10) feet, except in the case of intensive agriculture, in which all setbacks shall be no less than twenty-five (25) feet.

…

d. Agricultural uses, including the planting, growing and harvesting of crops for consumption, provided that any cannabis-related agriculture is conducted in compliance with the Cannabis Regulation Act and other applicable state law, and:

1. Any diseased, dead, or dying agricultural products be disposed of promptly and appropriately,

2. Agricultural activities reasonably conducted pursuant to common agricultural practices on the property do not create a nuisance as set forth in Sections 14-71 through 14-116.

3. Greenhouses greater than 120 square feet require evidence of State engineer's approval of the well and water usage for the quantity and type of crop(s) to be raised.

Section 18-35. - H - Historical area zone.

The following regulations shall apply to the H - Historical area zone:

(1) Purpose and intent. The H zone preserves and promotes the educational, cultural and general welfare of the public through preservation and protection of the traditional architectural character of historic Corrales.

(2) Permissive uses. Any of the following permissive uses are allowed in the H zone:

a. One single-family dwelling unit per lot (permit required, see Section 18-45(a)).

b. Agricultural uses; provided, however, that the cultivation, intentional growth, manufacture and distribution of cannabis and cannabis-derived products, except for personal production of cannabis as permitted by the Cannabis Regulation Act, is prohibited in the H zone.

Section 18-37. - C - Neighborhood commercial zone.

The following regulations shall apply in the C - Neighborhood commercial zone:

(1) Purpose and intent. To provide for the development of local business, commercial and personal service activities within the Village, two areas exist:

a. The Corrales Road Commercial Area (CRCA) and

b. The Neighborhood Commercial and Office District (NCOD).

All proposed development shall be integrated with existing, adjoining land uses and shall be compatible with the existing character of the surrounding area.

(2) Lot dimensions and location.

a. For the CRCA:

1. All lots shall be contiguous to Corrales Road having frontage on Corrales Road;

2. All lots shall be located on the east side of Corrales Road between East Meadowlark Lane on the south and Wagner Lane on the north, and on the west side of Corrales Road between West Meadowlark Lane on the south and Old Church Road on the north; and shall also include the lots south of and immediately adjacent to Meadowlark Lane on each side of Corrales Road

3. The depth of commercial zoning shall be limited to 350 feet from Corrales Road on each side, measured perpendicular to the right-of-way. No variance shall be allowed from this provision;

4. For any lot or portion of a lot zoned commercial prior to the date of the enactment of the ordinance from which this article derives, the maximum depth east and west of Corrales Road shall be the limits of the existing commercially zoned boundaries of the lot.

b. For the NCOD, all lots shall be totally within the Neighborhood Commercial and Office District as defined in the Far Northwest Sector Plan Addendum to the Northwest Sector Plan, Ordinance No. 342, dated February 12, 2002, as amended.

c. For other properties with C zoning designation granted prior to adoption of this ordinance, the maximum lot dimension shall be the limits of the existing commercially zoned boundaries of the lot.