Five new canine candidates have joined the Peacock and Canada Goose for this year’s Pet Mayor election. Jewel, a Standard Poodle, owned by Elizabeth Gutierrez, is the first dog to enter the race. Jewel’s campaign slogan is “The world needs more love, belly rubs, and paws-itivity!” She wants to show the entire village that you can get things done with a little more love. The second dog is Skittle, a Labrador owned by Allison Coulombe. Skittle’s campaign slogan “She’s not just any Labrador, she’s a LOVE-a-dore!”

Odin is the next candidate, and is owned by Laura Arciniegas. He is a Great Pyrenees and a big lovable boy. Odin’s campaign slogan is “Sun’s out, tongue’s out, vote for me!” He’s laid back, but can really get things done when he wants to. His sheer size alone will command attention. Nessie is the fourth candidate, and she’s just a baby. She’s a Newfoundland puppy owned also by Laura Arciniegas. Nessie’s campaign slogan is, “Enough happy to go around.” She might be young now, but she will be a force to be reckoned with. The latest candidate, a three-month-old Lab puppy named Bliss, is already in training to become a service dog. Her campaign slogan is “Future Service Dog Will Serve Disabled. But Ready Now to Help Corrales.”