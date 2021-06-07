

The abandoned, trashed-looking mobile home left along the Corrales Main Canal last month attracted lots of humor.

Before it was dismantled and hauled away in late May, the not-so-mobile home generated guffaws and smirk when signs were affixed offering it for rent or designating it as a police substation.

Indeed, a Corrales police car was often parked nearby, some thought to nab the person or persons who had littered the roadway.

But Police Chief Vic Mangiacapra said May 29 that the owner had been identified, and that the mobile home was being removed from a nearby location as directed by the Village’s land use code enforcement officer.