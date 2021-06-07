The Corrales Equestrian Advisory Commission will be sponsoring an equine de-spooking clinic at the Corrales TopForm Arena Saturday June 19 from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. There is no charge for the clinic, which is designed to build confidence in horse and rider and to acclimate horses to the various difficulties and challenges they might encounter along the trail. “We will have all kinds of obstacles, from tarps to bridges and balloons set up with experts on hand to guide riders safely through the course,” said Bon Bagley of the CEAC. “This is an important safety training opportunity for riders.” Two sessions will be held: riders up to 16 may attend the morning session, from 9 to 11 a.m. Adults can come to the afternoon session from 11:30 to 2 p.m.