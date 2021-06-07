Exhibits and activities for children will again be mounted at the Old Church and Casa San Ysidro Museum.

Hayrides will be courtesy of the Corrales Tractor Club. Festival T-shirt and other memorabilia will go on sale soon.

Tickets are $10 per person with those under 12 in free. Parking is also free.

Nominations and voting for pet mayor will begin shortly. Dollar-votes are most often cast at the Sunday growers’ market and at local businesses that sponsor candidates.

The Corrales Harvest Festival began as an apple festival more than 30 years ago. It took off as a major event in the metro area and has, in recent years, attracted tens of thousands of visitors. Proceeds to the Kiwanis Club have resulted in grants totalling $20,000 in recent years.

But not last year. Fall 2020 was not the first time that the Corrales Harvest Festival was cancelled. In 2004, it was cancelled after the previous year’s overall coordinator, Laurie Rivera, said she could not repeat due to commitments as a Village Council member and lack of coordinators for crucial events such as the pet parade.

Even so, that fall of 2004 brought a scaled-back version. The substitute event, an expanded Growers’ Market and other activities was held on Sunday only.

Chairing the 2021 harvest festival is Kiwanis’ Lane McIntyre.