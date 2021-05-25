Like much of the country, Corrales entities and nearby businesses are flying “We Are Hiring” banners, among them Flying Star, The Range Cafe, and Tesuque Stucco. None thus far wave from the endlessly-awaited SWOP, or Southwest Organic Producers cannabis retail outlet at 4604 Corrales Road, which in February was reportedly close to opening, save for the nitty-gritty of its required tie-in needed to the Village wastewater system.

It appeared then that the retail medical cannabis operation would go up at the far eastern end of the former Kim Jew property but that space now has welcomed back florist and decorator Tammy Evans, whose 2018 business Amazing Finds, offered there not only consignment pieces, but also repurposed worn-once wedding gowns, and full service floral designs.

Her new gig called Amazing Finds’ Flowers is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can reach Evans at 907-5115. The SWOP entrance, right off Corrales Road, is clearly marked but as yet appears to contain little but empty shelves.

Another future business already clearly making itself known behind a temporary fence stretching along Perea Road, with a smaller section facing Corrales Road is Localmotive, its temporary black with orange sign facing north and south.

The future coffee-breakfast-lunch place at 4765 Corrales Road describes itself as “A restaurant designed to inspire greater community connection through an elevated but accessible experience,based on the unique history of Corrales, NM.”

The prime mover behind Localmotive is Shannon Byrne, a longtime global marketing executive with Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. The project is expected to kick off this fall, according to localmotivenm.com