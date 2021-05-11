Incumbent Mike Sandoval of San Felipe Pueblo is running unopposed to represent Sandoval County on the board of directors for the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District. The election for board members will be held Tuesday, June 8. In Corrales, voting will take place at the Community Center, behind the Corrales Senior Center, east of the Corrales Road-La Entrada intersection between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Absentee voting is now underway. A ballot may be requested by emailing to mrgcd@electionpeople.com or at http://www.mrgcd.com.

Each of the other three board positions has two candidates. To represent Bernalillo County, incumbent Karen Dunning is challenged by Julie L. Maccini. In the other race to represent Bernalillo County, Simon Haynes faces Joaquin Baca, while for Socorro County, the candidates are Steven Sichler and Glen Duggins.

Mike Sandoval joined the MRGCD board when he was chosen by other board members upon the resignation of Derrick Lente of Sandia Pueblo. Lente resigned his seat representing Sandoval County to avoid a conflict of interest with his service as a state legislator.

Sandoval had bested Jim Wagner to fill the vacancy left by Lente on the board of directors. Board members voted 4 to 2 for Sandoval at their February 21 meeting, thus avoiding the card draw proposed in the event of a 3-3 tie. Earlier, Sandoval was defeated when he ran for the at-large seat on the board during the MRGCD election in June 2009, losing to Glen Duggins from Socorro.