Corrales Heritage Day, normally celebrated in May, has been cancelled, but planning is underway for a 50th anniversary commemoration of the Village’s 1971 incorporation as a municipality. Casa San Ysidro will have a virtual Heritage Day event May 15, 1-3 p.m.

The Corrales Historical Society has mounted a display at the Village Office that includes the names, and in some cases, photos, of past mayors and Village Council members as well as other facets of Corrales’ existence as a municipality.

Among the activities is to be the opening of a time capsule locked away on the Village’s 25th anniversary in 2015. The capsule is inside the crypt-like, concrete covered chamber just outside the entrance to the Village Office. (See Corrales Comment Vol.XXXIV No.9 June 20, 2015 “Creepy, Crumbling Concrete Case Contains July 1997 Time Capsule.”)