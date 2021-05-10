Corrales Heritage Day, normally celebrated in May, has been cancelled, but planning is underway for a 50th anniversary commemoration of the Village’s 1971 incorporation as a municipality. Casa San Ysidro will have a virtual Heritage Day event May 15, 1-3 p.m.
The Corrales Historical Society has mounted a display at the Village Office that includes the names, and in some cases, photos, of past mayors and Village Council members as well as other facets of Corrales’ existence as a municipality.
Among the activities is to be the opening of a time capsule locked away on the Village’s 25th anniversary in 2015. The capsule is inside the crypt-like, concrete covered chamber just outside the entrance to the Village Office. (See Corrales Comment Vol.XXXIV No.9 June 20, 2015 “Creepy, Crumbling Concrete Case Contains July 1997 Time Capsule.”)
On July 4, 1997,villagers gathered to place the time capsule there which was to be opened September 22, 2021. The project, led by Jess Keegan of the Corrales Historical Society, was part of the celebration of Corrales’ 25th anniversary as an incorporated municipality. Inside the concrete is a plywood box containing a metal box holding items of historic interest and other memorabilia. The capsule was purchased with funds donated by Intel Corporation.
At least the following objects are expected to be found when the box is unlocked (if anyone can remember the combination):
• A 1971 group photograph of the Village of Corrales’ first mayor and Village Council;
• a group photo of the then-current mayor and council;
• a list of all Village elected officials serving from 1971 to 1997;
• group photos of the Corrales Volunteer Fire Department, Police Department, the Corrales Library staff and patrons of the Corrales Senior Center;
• a postmark from the days when Corrales’ official name was “Sandoval;”
• a photograph of the then-young Corrales Growers’ Market;
• a videotape of the celebration of Corrales’ 25th anniversary at the Old Church;
• photos of Corrales horses;
• a message written by then-Mayor Gary Kanin;
• a copy of Pauline Eisenstadt’s book on Corrales’ heritage;
• a copy of Corrales Comment’s special edition on the 25th anniversary;
• photographs by Jim Findley of Corrales’ first municipal election;
• photographs of Corrales’ historic homes and structures; and
• documents about the community’s early history.
Members of the time capsule project were: Keegan, Rudy Miller, Barbara Pijoan, Del Sherrod, Michelle Frechette, Harry Roberts, Cliff Pedroncelli and Mary Harrington.