Corrales Fire Department Battalion Commander Tanya Lattin has been named New Mexico’s “Emergency Manager of the Year” by a committee of her peers.The annual award was made by the N.M. Association of Emergency Management Professionals. She has taken responsibility for numerous initiatives over the years; most recently, Lattin has directed COVID-19 vaccinations in Corrales and has been a leader in the County’s vaccinations.

“She says she was completely surprised,” by the award, “but we are not,” Mayor Jo Anne Roake said. “Commander Lattin works tirelessly to provide services like our vaccine clinics and vaccinations for home-bound and difficult to reach.

“Honest and straight-forward, she is a trusted voice in our community.”

Lattin also spearheads the Fire Department’s annual holiday food drive, flood emergency response coordinating with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and has been largely responsible for obtaining numerous grants from state and federal agencies.