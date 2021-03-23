One-third of all U.S. fish and wildlife species are at risk of extinction in the coming decades, according to America’s largest conservation organization, the National Wildlife Federation. Since 1936, the federation’s mission to preserve landscape and wildlife and to educate and promote lifelong connections have informed hikers, campers, gardeners, hunters, anglers, birders and other outdoor enthusiasts across the country.

Even home gardeners have been getting a boost —many pandemically-constrained people have examined their home patches and decided to make their own personal commitment to the environment, by either creating native plant gardens, or expanding existing gardens that incorporate elements of food, water, cover and places for wildlife to raise their young.

Certified Wildlife Habitat is a signature program of National Wildlife Federation’s Garden for Wildlife movement, educating the public on the importance of plants, wildlife and people in the creation of sustainable landscapes that require little to no pesticides, fertilizers, or excess watering. Landscapes that help keep water and air resources clean.

One may ponder why a certain raccoon, Ranger Rick, is one of the key players in promotions launched by the federation, as the masked bandits are notable for their deft nighttime invasions of bird feeders and peanut installations. But, Ranger Rick has been around since 1959 and has recently turned up on handsome new signs certified habitat gardeners may purchase