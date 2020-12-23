Councillor Dave Dornburg has resigned from the Village Council effective January 1 since he and his family are moving away. He made the announcement at the December 8 council meeting; Mayor Jo Anne Roake encouraged anyone interested in filling the vacancy to contact her as soon as possible. She will name a replacement to represent Council District 4 until the 2022 municipal election.

The district boundaries are generally from Loma Larga on the east to the Rio Rancho boundary on the west and from Applewood on the south to West Ella on the north. Anyone interested is urged to notify the Village Clerk by email at agjullin@corrales-nm.org. At the council meeting Dornburg did not say why he is moving away, but that he had not intended to move so quickly. He said his home had sold within three days of putting it on the market.

When running for the council seat in 2018, he said he worked for the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration as deputy director for the Office of Nuclear Weapon Surety and Quality. He lives along upper Meadowlark Lane and had led in the ongoing discussion on how to complete the improvements between Loma Larga and the Rio Rancho boundary. His term ends in March 2022.