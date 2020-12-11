CHS marketing chief Carolyn O’Mara says right now she has a new order of the woodcut coming in soon, and a decent inventory of the Navajo Nativity and the Snowy Church cards. “Printing takes three business days, and then they ship. Then we fold, assemble and place in cellophane sleeves as soon as we can, usually the same day we get the shipment.” To avoid shipping costs —$15 per set, with two sets minimum— place an order to pick up via email above.

Also on tap in a reimagined format, is the CHS Festival of the Nativities Show, now a video montage, prepared by Lisa Sparks. Begun in 2017, the Festival of the Nativities displays over 100 nativities each year, loaned by private collectors and typically displayed for one weekend in December for public viewing. Look for the montage link via https://www.corraleshistory.org/nativities.html.

Over the years CHS has displayed nativities from around the world, the southwestern United States, and New Mexico. Some nativities are one-of-a-kind, while others are special family heirlooms. While the nativities project is seen as CHS’s gift to Corrales, in these pandemic times donations are always welcome, to help preserve and maintain the iconic 152-year-old adobe structure, Old Church.

Not surprisingly, the annual Winter Craft Show, yet another anticipated event at Old Church, will not be held this year due to pandemic restrictions. Organizers encourage collectors to visit the CHS Facebook page, to view work and order directly from the artists. https://www.facebook.com/corraleshistoricalsociety. CHS also reminds everyone to go to Amazon/Smile before shopping Amazon, and chose CHS as a recipient of a percentage of your purchases. You also can use your Smith’s Rewards Card in similar fashion.

Meanwhile, the usual seasonal Corrales Fire Department food and gift drive is as needed as ever. Thus far Corrales generosity is substantial. The day before Thanksgiving, Commander Tanya Lattin posted on social media platform NextDoor the following: “Today I finished getting food out to 23 families, thanks to all of you! It was a three-day process and the most unique Thanksgiving meal packaging and delivery in my 23 years of working on this project.”

“We changed it up, not only supplying turkeys and all of the things that go with Thanksgiving, but added some pre-made meals from local restaurants. Each of you added smiles to so many faces over the last three days. I think I have smiled more in recent days than I have in the last eight months. This is all thanks to you, the wonderful Village of Corrales citizens.”

The December project will operate differently this year. Lattin explains that if you want to get gift tags, or adopt a family in need of food, just call her at 702-4182 or email tlattin@corrales-nm.org. Donations of money to Kiwanis Club of Corrales referencing the fire department are welcome. Or, feel free to send checks to Corrales Fire Department, 4920 Corrales Road, 87048.