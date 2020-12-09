A Land of Enchantment

By Hannah Opel

Life in New Mexico is not life in Colorado

Life in New Mexico is not life in Arizona

Life in New Mexico is not life in California

Life in New Mexico is vigas sticking out of every other house

Life in New Mexico is pearly red ristras swinging in the breeze

Life in New Mexico is sipping a cold horchata under the hot summer sun

Life in New Mexico is the sound of the coyotes yipping and yowling through the star dotted night

Life in New Mexico is the spiky cacti lining the desert floor

Life in New Mexico is the comforting smell of spicy chiles being roasted nearby

Life in New Mexico is the morning sky dotted with colorful balloons

Life in New Mexico is not life in Utah

Life in New Mexico is not life in New York

Life in New Mexico is a life of Enchantment

Life in New Mexico is…

By Annalisa Ortiz

Brisk walks along the ditch.

Smelling roasting green Chile at the corner store.

The sounds of fire,

Lifting the colorful balloons off the ground.

Midnight quiet interrupted by trains.

Together as families we are so close,

Except when loteria is played and the cousins complain.

Rain on a sunny day,

Snowy mountains in April.

Today, tomorrow, and everyday

Life in New Mexico.