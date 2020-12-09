

A blockage in Corrales’ sewer line, now cleared, was caused by wastewater from the Ex Novo beer brewing operation across Corrales Road from the fire station. The business owner, Joel Gregory, said the clog was caused by waste hops particulate that apparently settled in the six-inch sewer line along the east side of Corrales Road near Perea’s Restaurant.

He said that seemed strange since the wastewater containing the residue seems to have passed through the two-inch effluent line from the brewery’s septic tank, yet clogged up when it was in the much larger diameter sewer line. The material apparently settled from the wastewater stream a quarter-mile away. Gregory said a strainer already in the effluent discharge line had not proven adequate for the waste hops, so he is now installing a more elaborate —and expensive— remedy. The brewery here is trucking cans of Ex Novo beer about once a month to his outlets in the Pacific Northwest where his business began. (See Corrales Comment Vol.XXXVII No.10 July 21, 2018 “Ex Novo Brewery: Big Leap for Commercial District?”)

Shortly after he launched his project here, he said his plan was to ship a quarter-million cans of Ex Novo beer from Corrales to outlets as far away as Los Angeles. Gregory grew up in Corrales and moved back about three years ago after starting his brewing career in Portland, Oregon.

On his Ex Novo business card, Gregory identifies himself as “beer baron.” He unveiled his plans during a July 12, 2018 ground-breaking for the brewery on the site of the burned-down Rancho de Corrales restaurant. In phase one, Ex Novo erected a 10,000 square-foot brewery and small tasting room, as well as loading docks and tanks to hold water and beer. At the time, he said a later phase would involve a restaurant and beer garden.