

The Village of Corrales began offering free COVID-19 face masks to village residents and businesses November 10. “We want to do everything we can to encourage mask use. That is an enormously powerful weapon against the current surge of cases,” said Mayor Jo Anne Roake. “We want to be sure everyone who needs one has one.”

Businesses that need a supply can call Sandy Rasmussen at the Corrales MainStreet office, 350-3955. Individuals can get masks via the fire station at 898-7501. If you need them delivered as you are staying home, this can be arranged, according to the mayor.

Coming soon, a video that covers the importance of masks, social distancing and protecting each other, first responders and other essential workers. Look for it on the Village website website, corrales-nm.org, under “COVID -19 Resources.” And don’t miss the COVID-19 jingle created by Arlene Thomas and Dave Cross, posted in a series of signs along CW Horse Farm on Corrales Road. The project was sponsored by the Village, Music in Corrales and MainStreet.