Squaring the Strange is a podcast co-hosted by Corrales Comment contributor, author and folklorist Ben Radford, Las Vegas-based artist Celestia Ward, and former Santa Fe musician and producer Pascual Romero.

The podcast began on April Fool’s Day 2017 and is released every two weeks, bringing evidence-based analysis and commentary to a wide variety of topics, ranging from the paranormal to the political, the mysterious to the mundane. Topics often include investigating ghosts, listening to legends, tracking chupacabras and defusing media hype. “And calling shenanigans where appropriate,” Radford said.

“If a claim seems strange, the team will try to square it with the facts. Not just another current events podcast, Squaring the Strange goes deeper. It’s a show about critical thinking and evidence-based analysis, using science and logic to examine the world around us. Listeners will learn about skepticism, psychology, myths, hoaxes, folklore, investigation, science, media literacy and all the things that add up to strange experiences —both real and unreal.”

You can listen to Squaring the Strange on iTunes and anywhere else podcasts are found. Links to each new show will be available on the Corrales Comment website. Radford has been Corrales Comment’s film reviewer for more than 20 years. He is the author or co-author of more than a dozen books, the most recent of which, Big… If True was published by Corrales’ Rhombus Publishing Company earlier this month.