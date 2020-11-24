Corrales cases of COVID-19 have climbed ominously this month, reaching 74 as of November 15. The number rose from fewer than 60 in October to 63 cases as of November 10, and then up to 72 four days later. Statewide, the number of coronavirus cases reached 64,201 as of November 15, resulting in 1,215 deaths.

On November 14 alone, 1,180 new cases were reported. The state reached a record seven-day average of 1,170 new cases a day. In response, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered a strict lock-down of businesses for two weeks and ordered New Mexicans to stay at home except for essential outings. Hospital bed were reported filling up.

With Thanksgiving approaching, the governor urged New Mexicans to avoid family gatherings. “It’s not worth the risk,” she advised. Families that ignored that warning, it was suggested, might hold their following gathering at a loved one’s funeral. Corrales’ Emergency Medical director, Fire Department Commander Tanya Lattin, reported November 15 that “we currently have 74 cases, that is an increase of 33 cases in 31 days. “In the last 14 days, we have had 21 new cases with 11 in the last seven days. Sandoval County has had an increase of 1,362 in 31 days, 819 in 14 and 538 in seven days.

“I cannot confirm COVID deaths as they are not reported to me or anyone else in the Village; we only get the county death breakdown from the state.” Lattin said emergency medical calls to the Corrales Fire Department for critically ill patients continue to be transported to hospitals. “Our patients who need or want transport would still be transported but possibly not to their hospital of choice,” she explained, adding, “This is not new; it happens all the time in trauma cases.” Although the virus spread has been exponential in recent weeks, Lattin said Corrales first responders are sticking with earlier established protocols. “Nothing new in station’s protocols since March. We take the safety of the citizens and staff as the very most important thing we do.