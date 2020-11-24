No Christmas de Caballos parade this year, and no St. Nick’s old-fashioned community Christmas party. Those two holiday traditions that have brightened Corraleños’ spirits have been cancelled, as has the “giving tree” erected in the Village Office. But another is still going and needs your participation more than ever.

It’s the annual food and gift drive by the Corrales Fire Department. “As we head into the holiday season, things will be different this year to help keep everyone safe from COVID-19,” the Corrales Fire Department’s Tanya Lattin explained. “We still have a need for food and presents for Corrales families, but cannot do a normal food drive and setup a “giving tree.” We will not have groups help with food sorting, food box setup or present wrapping. What we will be able to do as a community is help support those in need.”

Lattin suggested that people who want to get gift tags this year, or to adopt a family for food, should contact her directly by calling 702-4182 or email tlattin@corrales-nm.org to learn what a child wants and needs. “Since there will be a very limited number of people to make food boxes, if you would like to help supply food for families, donations of money made to Kiwanians Club of Corrales with the memo of Fire Department or ‘Food and Present Drive’ is the best way to help.

The Fire Department will be making orders of food online to supply to families. She explained that drop off of large amounts of food items to clean and sort by one or two people will be very difficult. The address to send checks is Corrales Fire Department, 4920 Corrales Road, Corrales NM 87048. “If you would like to wrap presents, we can arrange to get you presents to be wrapped at your home. If you have any questions, please call.

“For those of you who have been helping purchase food and internet for families in Corrales since March, we thank you again.”