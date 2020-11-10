The preservation and maintenance guy for the Old Church, John McCandless, is not one to lounge about even as COVID-19 invades captivating Corrales. He reports that “The pandemic has impacted some of our preservation and maintenance activities, but essential maintenance has continued. The biggest impact so far has been on our revenue stream.

“With public gatherings out of the question, events such as music performances and weddings have been curtailed. The funds generated by these events help sustain our preservation and maintenance activities, so we’ve scaled back or postponed some plans. However, necessary work is continuing.” A month or so ago, some creature was spotted tossing odd bits and bobs up into the air from a hole in the ground just east of the church. On further inspection it was seen to be McCandless, who by necessity was ripping out some old plumbing.

McCandless explained that back in February with the help of Master Gardeners, Corrales Tree Preservation Committee members John Thompson and Don Welsh and the Village Public Works Department, “We planted 10 trees that were donated by Trees of Corrales. The process of setting up a system to keep them irrigated uncovered some weaknesses in the water supply system which kept me busy on a sporadic basis for several months. This culminated in the failure of the pressure tank, which filled the well pit with water and ruined some of the electrical components. Public Works helped by pumping out the pit and removing the old tank.” McCandless subsequently installed a new tank, pressure switch and piping.

Those usually involved with maintenance definitely missed the volunteer help typically available in abundance on Mudding Day, usually held in late April, yet another event canceled because of the pandemic. “In past years we have re-mudded the courtyard wall, cleaned up the grounds, oiled woodwork and cleaned the chairs,” he pointed out.