Eisenbert sounds as fired up as ever. “After November 3, we’ll switch our energy to the upcoming legislative session. That is, as long as we don’t have to hit the streets to protest a president who won’t leave! “Corrales Indivisible is not going away no matter who wins,” she added. “We will fight on for progressive issues at the federal, state and local levels. We will continue to hold all our representatives accountable. As one of our steering committee members, Steve Conrad, said, ‘I’m just getting started,’ and we believe that’s how most of our members feel. I certainly do.”

“I can tell you that if Trump wins and the Republicans hold the Senate, I do think that we are in for darker times and a real serious move toward authoritarianism,” Coxe said. “There will also be a serious let down and a lot of personal depression if that were to happen. It will be tough to pick up the pieces and swing into action for the 2021 New Mexico legislative session.”

He went on to say that of the people he knew who were clinically depressed after the 2016 election, “The Women’s March and groups like Indivisible allowed them to come together to work toward something positive and feel better about themselves and their country. “The crazy thing is, that if Trump were marginally competent, and could at least fake empathy for the greater electorate, he probably could have coasted into a second term. A lot of the people involved in ‘the resistance’ would have not been able to keep up their energy for four years. It is really a testament of how miserable he is that we are even having this conversation.”

“A win by Trump, especially if he loses the popular vote by a big margin, almost a given, will drive home how truly undemocratic many of our country’s institutions actually are, from the Electoral College, to the U.S. Senate and the federal judiciary.” The Corrales entity is one of many inspired by Indivisible, today a national organization, which began in December 2016 as a 23-page online document written by former congressional staffers suggesting ways to peacefully resist what they viewed as the anti-democratic Trump agenda. “We have to build a democracy that reflects a broad, multiracial ‘we the people,”‘one that works for all of us and is sustained by all of us.”

What began as a document swiftly became “a movement of thousands of group leaders and more than a million members taking regular, iterative and increasingly complex actions to elect local champions. And fight for progressive policies.”