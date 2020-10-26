

If you’d like to bring recognition to someone you consider a local hero, the mayor wants nominations for that designation. “Let’s recognize those among us who do their best to help others here in town, in New Mexico, the nation and even the world,” Mayor Jo Anne Roake said in her weekly message. “Please nominate your local hero, and we’ll recognize that person at our Village Council meeting.”

Nominations should be emailed to Village Clerk Aaron Gjullin at agjullin@corrales-nm.org. Roake said she was inspired to start the program after learning of the volunteer work being done by Linda Crowden with the Red Cross in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, helping distribute food and supplies to families devastated by recent hurricanes.