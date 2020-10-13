By Meredith Hughes

A fractured pelvis and a broken elbow? A year before that, a compromised femur? These are mere blips impeding Nancy Butler, age 90, for whom movement and activity are all-important. One of her goals? To compete in ping-pong/table tennis in the 2021 National Senior Games in Fort Lauderdale, November 5-18. She’ll be in the penultimate age bracket then, 90-94… and her forehand is her best shot.

Thanks to her personal trainer, Maureen Healey, for whom she has high praise —“she is keeping me mobile”— Butler likely will make it. In fact, Healey, along with several of the volunteers at Seed2Need, the Corrales non-profit that grows food for distribution to local food banks, recently arranged for a “drive-by-plus-pie” socially-distanced birthday surprise for the indefatigible Butler on September 20.

Car after car slowly moved past Butler, seated out front of her home, people cheering, waving, hooting and hollering. A few days later, veteran master gardener Judy Jacobs welcomed Butler and celebrants to her place for pies, mostly blackberry. Not certain as to who made them all, Butler joked, “Penny Davis has enough pies in her freezer to feed all of us!”

Davis is the co-founder of Seed2Need.

In fact Jacobs is one key reason why so many have such affection for Butler. Several years back, after time in Santa Fe and Velarde, Butler made a beeline to volunteer for and learn from Judy Jacobs’ longtime garden project at Corrales Elementary School —on hold for now— and also became a stalwart at the Seed2Need project, where she digs, plants and harvests, usually two times a week.