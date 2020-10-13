On October 2, Bert Coxe emailed this: “I have seen the reports on TV about Trump signs being vandalized in and around Albuquerque. However, I personally am only aware of Biden signs being taken —especially those taken from people’s yards in Corrales and Rio Rancho. “Corrales Indivisible and the Sandoval County Federation of Democratic Women (SCFDW) had printed and purchased 200 signs and placed them throughout Rio Rancho and Corrales. I am guessing that, by now, at least 50 percent, costing more than $1,000, have been stolen. Last night, approximately ten signs were stolen from homes along West Ella in Corrales, including two at my house, one of which was screwed into my wooden fence.”

Norm Dawson, of 1247 West Ella Drive, weighed in, too. “One of the residents on West Ella was putting up a homemade sign, and the Corrales police showed up and said a person on another street saw someone taking away signs. That person got a picture of the vehicle’s license plate and informed the police.” Other residents said that “a red truck came down their street and those within were taking all the Biden signs. A neighbor happened to be outside and asked his wife to dial 911 while he took down their license plate number. The police came and took a report.”

“Since the signs were on their properties, removing them is a crime. The police asked these folks who had signs taken if they wanted to prosecute and they all said yes.” Corrales police indicated October 5 that the identified suspects were teenagers, and noted that their victims asked for apologies and an opportunity to speak with them and their families.