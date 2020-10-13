An estimated $10,740,000 would be needed for municipal projects and upgrades, according to the Village’s recently approved Infrastructure Capital Improvements Plan (ICIP). The Village Council adopts such a plan yearly. In theory, no project gets funded through the N.M. Legislature unless it is specified in such a plan. At its September 8 session, the council approved the latest plan which gives priority to the following:
• animal services equipment and facilities - $40,000;
• the Thompson Fence Line trail connection - $75,000;
• municipal parking facilities - $100,000;
• fire suppression - $2,155,000;
• residential roads and drainage - $1,225,000.
Farther down the ranked list of projects are:
• computer technology - $75,000;
• wastewater service connection - $1,000,000;
• repair and improve municipal buildings - $500,000;
• Parks and Recreation improvements - $100,000;
• stormwater and flood hazard mitigation - $1,500,000;
• Corrales Road Pathway Project - $1,510,000;
• firetruck and tender vehicle - $400,000;
• a Vactor truck to vaccuum liquids and slurries from pipes, tanks and ponds - $500,000;
• Planning and Zoning equipment - $40,000;
• Upper Meadowlark pathways - $320,000;
• Public Works equipment - $1,000,000;
• Performing Arts Center - $1,000,000;
• Fire-rescue substation for south end of Corrales - $400,000;
• underground utility lines for Corrales Road - $2,000,000;
• reflective traffic signage replacement - $250,000;
• energy saving improvements for municipal buildings - $50,000;
• design and install facilities to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act;
• Casa San Ysidro visitors’ center - $50,000.
The council’s resolution adopting the new ICIP noted that it “is intended that the plan be a working document and is the first of many steps toward improving rational long-range capital planning and budgeting for New Mexico’s infrastructure.” Many of the projects identified have been on recurring ICIPs for years while their rank has risen or fallen as other needs surface.