An estimated $10,740,000 would be needed for municipal projects and upgrades, according to the Village’s recently approved Infrastructure Capital Improvements Plan (ICIP). The Village Council adopts such a plan yearly. In theory, no project gets funded through the N.M. Legislature unless it is specified in such a plan. At its September 8 session, the council approved the latest plan which gives priority to the following:

• animal services equipment and facilities - $40,000;

• the Thompson Fence Line trail connection - $75,000;

• municipal parking facilities - $100,000;

• fire suppression - $2,155,000;

• residential roads and drainage - $1,225,000.

Farther down the ranked list of projects are:

• computer technology - $75,000;