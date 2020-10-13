Crawfish étouffée, beignets, filet au poivre, food for fans of Louisiana is now being served up at C3’s Bistro, whose owners moved into the spot most recently held by Las Ristras Restaurant at Village Plaza, 4940 Corrales Road. Corrales’ Cajun Creole Bistro had its soft opening recently, and awaits a full service grand opening in 45-60 days once its wine and beer license has been secured. C3’s is already working with Ex Novo Brewery across the road to provide edibles to their customers.

The new restaurant’s owners have years of experience in food service, bought the traditional French restaurant P’tit Louis Bistro on Nob Hill in November, and once C3’s is fully launched, expect to open more than one location for an “all things waffle” venture called AJ’s Waffology. One of the owners said that “Corrales is known for supporting Corrales business,” so he jumped at the chance to open up at the Village Plaza.

Indoor dining now is at 25 percent capacity, with ten tables in place outdoors at the east end of the building. Posting on social media as C3’s Bistro, the restaurant is open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Mondays. 398-9449. The bistro is a boost for Corrales as well as the plaza itself which in fact is for sale, listed by Collier International at $1,795,000. The 12,000 square foot property built in 2008 houses nine tenants at the moment.