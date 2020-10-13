A branding “tag line” for a marketing campaign by Corrales MainStreet will continue as a “deliverable” in its contract with the Village in the months ahead if funding is secured. MainStreet’s annual contract with the Village was slated to be taken up at the August 18 council meeting. In an August 11 email to Corrales Comment, Corrales MainStreet’s Sandy Rasmussen offered an update for the controversial branding exercise. “So we have carried the ‘branding’ into our contract for 2020-2021 with the Village (going before Council at the next meeting) because we could not complete it because of funding and this pandemic doesn’t help.

“The ‘Be Captivated’ tagline did come out of the committee suggestion process but maybe in a smaller group that was left at the end,” Rasmussen explained. “It is very hard to find a tagline that encompasses all that we have here!” She said one reason for selecting “Visit Corrales… Be Captivated” wording is that the committee was told the message needed to have a suggested action.

“JP Clement is a local resident and has a marketing business here. “He gave us ‘rules,’ and one was that it had to be an ‘action:’ so he still likes ‘Be Captivated.’ “That said, the board can now readdress it and go with it, or look at other options I guess. We are using it on our new website for now I think. We do have a number of new board members, so we can also run it by them. It was such a long process the first time I kind of hate to start all over. We have so many things we want to do and in the end I doubt ‘Be Captivated’ will keep people from coming here if we have things that interest them.”

Assuming the new Corrales MainStreet board of directors sticks with the tagline chosen last year, one of the next steps would be to hire a graphics designer to produce an image to accompany the wording on future marketing material. “We may ask for assistance from NM MainStreet if necessary because then we still have logos, colors, etc. to deal with,” Rasmussen said. “They have great resources for free to us and they just signed up a new revitalization specialist who is pretty awesome at graphic design.”