Heading towards 50 years in Corrales, Thaler is grateful for what the village offered him. “I came here with nothing and people here were incredibly generous to me.” He stresses the importance of supporting young people who leave the area to study and work, and then want to return to this community, to both grow businesses and give back. Case in point are “the Silverleaf boys,” Aaron and Elan Silverblatt-Buser, sons of Thaler’s cousin, who have made Silver Leaf Farms into a thriving organic business. They call him “Uncle…”

“One of the things I want to get across is the value of having young people like Jake and my ‘nephews,’ who were born and raised here, able to return and become active contributing citizens of the village. It will be great if Jake and Angelica can build something for Ariella to take part in, “ as Thaler put it. Meanwhile, the Thalers expect their permanent business license soon, having plunged into the complex world of costly surveys (done), site development plans (done) zone amendments —seems that while the Corrales Road house is indeed part of the commercial zone, the long skinny plot on which they are using the Wood Mizer, is not.

“We wanted to do things right,” said Thaler, setting up an LLC and all the rest. Planning and Zoning Administrator Laurie Stout has been “incredibly helpful,” working with them at the start of the pandemic, and assisting them in getting a temporary business license in the meantime.

One ongoing issue: noise. Although both Thalers compare the noise of the Mizer at full volume not dissimilar from that of the traffic on Corrales Road, they will strive to contain whatever noise is emitted. Right now the Mizer sits beneath a shade structure, surrounded by an array of downed wood. Some came from two dead sycamores right near the house on Corrales Road. Downed Russian olives are part of the mix, along with a range of wood from fruit trees, including prized apricot. Rick Thaler says he has a friend who runs in the village, and spots downed trees, takes their photos, and lets him know their location. Dendro also can take down a tree, as part of their services. Some planks created by the new saw are sold to locals, some even shipped across the United States.

A Dendro website coming soon will delineate planks as well as furniture made from planks for sale, and Thaler intends eventually to build a 2,400 square foot shop, where he and Jacob and cohorts can efficiently turn out more products. Thaler’s friends and contacts in Corrales, including fence builder Jeff Barrows, not only find trees, but also are getting involved in aiding Dendro in production. One fellow has created metal legs to be affixed to planks, thus making yet another salable product.

“We are seeking local artisans and designers who might want to work with us, or create items with the wood we process,” said Thaler. Dendro even sells small round cuts of wood suitable for barbecuing. Other folks who value the esthetic qualities of wood seek out cuts that reveal flaws, or insect invasion, or any number of oddities that can be turned into art. Rick Thaler also continues to promote “house concerts,” now mostly on hold until post-pandemic. Meanwhile, there is no lack of downed wood to haul into the Mizer. You can reach Dendro by emailing dendrotsm@gmail.com.