Former Corrales Comment summer intern Stella Asmerom was praised by U.S. Senator Tom Udall earlier this month when she completed an internship with his Washington DC office. During her tenure working virtually with Udall’s D.C. office, Asmerom worked closely with the legislative team.

She is the daughter of Yemane Asmerom and Lisa Gerber of Corrales, and is a graduate of Albuquerque Academy. She is a rising sophomore at Harvard University where she is studying economics with a minor in government. “U.S. Senate interns gain invaluable experience as they learn to navigate our nation’s legislative process,” Senator Udal said. “I applaud all of our interns who, despite having an unconventional, ‘virtual’ internship due to the global pandemic, found many ways to contribute to my office.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with Stella this summer. I hope she finds her experiences during this internship rewarding, and I wish her the best of luck as she continues her studies at Harvard and embarks on a successful career.” Asmerom also issued a statement. “I’m very grateful for the opportunity to work for Senator Udall’s office this summer. Despite the virtual format, I was still able to learn and become involved with every aspect of the legislative process.”

“I’m leaving this internship with a strong appreciation for the work done by Senator Udall’s office and a renewed commitment to remaining involved in my community. I want to thank everyone on staff for being so welcoming and supportive throughout my internship.” Outside the classroom, she is involved in mock trials, swimming and is an active community volunteer.