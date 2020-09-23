The League of Women Voters of New Mexico launched its statewide voter guide on September 15. Vote411.org provides information on national and statewide candidates, much of it in English and Spanish. This will be in addition to the league’s regular four area printed editions, which will be published later this month. The league successfully launched an earlier version of Vote411.org for the primary election in June.

“This is an ambitious project for us but aligns with our goals of providing excellent, non-partisan voter education and information about the election process,” said state LWV President Hannah Burling. “Now that many people are voting by mail, we wanted to get pertinent information out to them as early as possible.” “We have reached out to candidates all over the state. We have sent them questionnaires to provide voter information. We want this to be an easy to use way for voters to make good decisions about the candidates they want to support,” said Voter Services Chair Diane Goldfarb.

“It is a user-friendly program. Just click on Vote411.org and enter your street address. And Vote411.org will show you everything on your ballot, including all candidates plus explanations of constitutional amendments and state and county bond questions,” Goldfarb explained. Vote411.org is a free service provided by the League of Women Voters of New Mexico.