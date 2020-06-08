

Reopening Albuquerque Public Schools in August will depend on many factors, including an acute need for more school custodians, given the sanitization issues during a pandemic, as well as a lack of school nurses, in many cases.

Revitalizing the state’s economy is dependent in part on parents who cannot work from home, and want their kids back in the classroom.

The New Mexico Public Education Department has convened a School Re-entry Task Force comprised of administrators, students, legislators, educators, parents, public and school health officials, advocates and union and school board personnel, which thus far has met virtually.

Representing APS are Kathy Chavez, executive vice-president of the American Federation of Teachers of New Mexico; Victoria Chavez, parent, Albuquerque Public Schools; Tami Coleman, chief financial officer of Albuquerque Public Schools; Stephanie Ly, president of the American Federation of Teachers of New Mexico; and Jennifer Sanchez, parent, Albuquerque Public Schools.

One of the education department’s first moves is to ask families “to complete an online survey about their experiences with continuous learning during the school closing period triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The department hopes that survey responses will help school districts better meet community needs and aid the task force in shaping plans for reopening public schools. Each survey takes about eight minutes per student to complete.

Use the survey here: https://tripod.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_08JAHrqU9z7YRvv

Questions focus on “both open and close-ended questions about their child’s level of engagement in school, the family’s level of satisfaction with their school’s expectations and supports, their school’s ability to meet the child’s individual needs, and their communication preferences.”

According to N.M. Education Secretary Ryan Stewart, plans under discussion include in-person instruction, continued distance learning and hybrid options.

He acknowledged that once schools were shut down by the pandemic both families and students were required to work with a “Continuous Learning Plan” of which they had little knowledge.

In support of summer school learning, APS has checked out more than 10,000 Chromebooks to families without a computer at home. APS is continuing to work with several partners on making sure students have access to the internet so they can check in regularly with their teachers and access content as they continue learning at home.

And the district is using operational funds to cover internet costs for families in need. Schools will be reaching out to families that have indicated they need assistance. Families also may contact their child’s school if they need help accessing the internet. The deadline to sign up for Comcast sponsored by APS has been extended to June 30.

Comcast also is providing free Internet for low-income families. New customers get the first two months free. For complete details sign up online at http://www.internetessentials.com/covid19, or call 855-846-8376. Spanish-only speakers can call 855-765-6995.

Secretary Stewart noted that while all involved are aiming for an August school reopening, plans could include “fully returning to campus, partially returning to campus, and transitioning between classroom and distance learning in the event of an outbreak.”