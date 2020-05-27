COVID Safe Practices signs are strategically posted throughout facility, and Parks and Recreation is limiting the number of people in the building to 25 at a time. No groups larger than five may be inside, and everyone must wear a mask. Volunteers are allowed to return to assist with garden maintenance.

The Albuquerque BioPark will open to the public at a limited capacity with physical distancing, engineering controls, administrative controls and cloth masks for all on June 2, if state limitations allow. During the first week, only members will be allowed in.The BioPark will open to the general public on June 9. Timed ticketing with 300 tickets will be available per hour at the zoo, estimated possibly 25 percent capacity. Three hundred tickets will be available per hour at the Botanic Gardens, open seven hours per day. The staff will shepherd visitors in an organized flow and disrupt any potential mass gatherings. Admission prices may be reduced to reflect these changes. All indoor spaces will remain closed, including the aquarium. Notably, the BioPark estimates it will need $50,000 in additional support per month, since it has lost 75 percent of its revenue from closures and other limitations this calendar year.

The Albuquerque Public Library will open to the public at a limited capacity June 2, if the State permits. This follows one week of staff training prior to re-opening, focused on infectious disease control. The public will not be able to use computers, nor will seating be available. Sanitation stations and supplies will be readily available everywhere, and staff will clean on an hourly basis.

Customers may access physical collections, and returned items will be quarantined for a time based on expert opinion, between 24-72 hours. Ernie Pyle Library and Special Collections Library will remain closed.

Museums will open to the public June 2, if State limitations allow, at a limited capacity with physical distancing, and cloth masks required. The first week will be for members only, and museums will open to the general public on June 9. Museum stores will open for limited visitors.

Vinyl markers will be placed on the floor to space visitors, with customer barriers installed at the cashier desk. There will be no public or docent guided tours, or public programs or in-person classes. Exhibits and surfaces will be disinfected a minimum of four times per day. Explora will re-open to 25 percent capacity, or 50 people per hour. Staff will monitor interior traffic flow and adjust as needed.