She said portable hand washing stations will be installed along Corrales Road for our guests and locals and stand-alone hand sanitizer stations would be available as appropriate. Roake said the Village will adhere to all current directives from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and state health officials.

The mayor’s plan urges residents and visitors to wear fact coverings, practice social distancing, wash and sanitize hands and limit travel outside home.

Phase one:

• Village personnel will continue to work through modified operational processes currently in place to serve citizens. The Village will follow health and safety and CDC guidelines and protect our employees. Village Hall will continue to be closed to the public. Citizens will be able to conduct business online and by phone.

• Public meetings will continue as defined by the Attorney General guidelines and will be conducted via teleconference.

Phase two:

• Village staff will be back to work but continue to limit public access to our facilities.

We will follow the Governor's health orders for safeguarding employees, while continuing to provide services to the public through phone, online, and by email. Certain in-person meetings may also be permitted by appointment only and by following social distancing practices.

Phase three:

• The Village plans to reopen Village Hall, with some modifications to protect visitors and employees from the spread of COVID-19.

People will have to enter the building through the main entry doors, and only two customers will be allowed at the payment and Planning and Zoning areas at a time. There will be no waiting in the lobby area, and overflow waiting will be outside.

• The Village recommends visitors to Village Hall wear gloves and a mask.

•Appointments will be required to meet with Village staff members, and customers are encouraged to utilize online services or mail to conduct business with the Village.

• Public meetings may resume in person.

• B&Bs, phases one and two - no rentals to out of state visitors.

• Parks and Rec, phases one and two - limit gatherings to ten people or less

• Maintain social distancing when allowable• Benches and other high traffic areas will be sanitized daily

• Outdoor restrooms will be sanitized daily

• Play equipment will remain closed until otherwise stated

• Tennis courts will be limited to four people at a time If full, time limits will be set on players so that others may use the courts. Entrance gate will be sanitized daily

• Liam Knight Pond is not a state park and will be considered as a Parks and Recreation facility. That means it falls under the statement above and will remained closed until allowed to open. When allowed to open: maintain social distancing protocol; benches will be limited to one person each; capacity limits (20 persons); benches will be sanitized daily

• Corrales Swimming Pool: We are unable to get our annual inspection and a permit to operate until the Environmental Department gets approval from the state to resume operation. Until that time, the pool will remain closed. When allowed to open: Limits to capacity (50 persons); Time limit on patrons at the pool facilities (2-hour sessions) ; Glass barriers between patrons and cashier; Social distancing markers for entrance line; Sanitizing measures will be taken in between patron sessions (four times daily); Temperature checks of all patrons entering pool area. Everyone must shower before entering pool

• Robert Bell Skate Park: Maintain social distancing protocol; Benches limited to one person each; Benches and high traffic areas will be sanitized daily

• Corrales Library: Phase one - Starting June 1, 2020, Monday through Friday, 2 to 6 p.m. the library will offer patrons curbside delivery of items on hold. The library remains closed. For online website services see http://www.corraleslibrary.org.