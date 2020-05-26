It’s costing the Village to find out why we have nearly $5 million more than we thought we had. The Village has hired a forensic accounting firm, McHard Accounting Consulting LLC of Albuquerque, to discover how its investment account came to hold around $4.7 million.

“We are working with an accounting firm just to identify the funds, to make sure those funds are not encumbered,” Village Administrator Ron Curry said May 12. “We don’t think there is any money in there that shouldn’t be there, and we don’t anticipate that any of that money is encumbered.

“We think we should know within the next 30 to 90 days after we re-align accounts. We’re moving slowly and conservatively to make sure we can use it.”

Village officials were surprised to learn that sum was sitting in an investment account in Santa Fe after Corrales Comment asked late last year what Village government had in savings. (See Corrales Comment Vol.XXXVIII No. 20 January 11, 2020 “What’s Ahead for 2020?” and Vol.XXXIX No.1 February 22, 2020 “Mystery Continues For Village’s Extra $4.7 million.”)

Earlier this year, Curry told the mayor and council that “What made this jump out to us is that when you look at that amount of money, it is equivalent to our budget for one year. It is a good problem to have, but it definitely requires us doing due diligence. We don’t want to get into a situation where we owe that money if we spend it in the wrong way.”