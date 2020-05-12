On Wednesday May, 13, 2020 starting at 9:00am there will be a COVID-19 test site in the Village of Corrales at the Corrales Recreation Center 500 Jones Road, Corrales NM 87048. To help increase the number of people that can be tested, PLEASE call (505)867-2291 ext 5 to be screened and pre-register for an appointment time. This helps the testing process move quicker. Please register if you have symptoms of COVID -19 which include- cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or at least two of these symptoms:, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell. Please call to be screened for registration if you are pregnant, over 65, are an essential worker, or live in a home or have had close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID19. If you have questions on if you can be tested please call (505)867-2291.

The test site is being conducted by the New Mexico Department of Health Sandoval County Public Health Office. Your information will not be collected by or shared with the Village of Corrales. If you are in any of the above categories you can register to test as long as there are still swabs available for the site. Pre-registration will help ensure people in these categories can be tested.