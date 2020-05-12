The stalwart volunteers who keep Corrales’ non-profit Seed2Need project going are stepping up again this growing season, but with a difference.

According to Manager Dom Tafoya, coronavirus circumstances meant the typical spring gathering of students and others at the usual greenhouse to plant seeds in seed beds could not happen. Instead, a few masked people picked up the plastic seed beds, plus seeds for tomatoes, chiles and some eggplant, cucumbers and zucchini, as well as soil, and carried everything home for planting.

They then dropped them off at the greenhouse, about a week later. “Everybody had to rinse off the outside of the returned beds —with about 32 slots per bed— in soapy water. And we used an alcohol spray as well.”

Remarkably, volunteers produced about 8,000 seed starts, similar to totals from years past, in spite of restrictions. “It was a big coordinated effort,” reported Tafoya.

Soon, a few Eagle Scouts will do the first drilling of the soil, separated and masked. It’s then likely that the founders of Seed2Need, Penny and Sandy Davis, will begin the planting, along with Tafoya, possibly joined by another small group of scouts. This year it will be scouts only, no family members joining in, no invited grandparents, no fun with little kids and dogs racing around.