Knight began his acting career playing an alien in a Corrales Elementary school show at 10, then sang and danced in “A Chorus Line” at Sandia Prep. He jumped from elementary ed, to theater ed, to finally just theater, as his major at the University of New Mexico, from which he graduated in 2007.

Thereafter he worked for several years with Tricklock, an Albuquerque theater company established in 1993, which is dedicated to collaborative “innovative devised theatre,” as in creating plays/performance pieces, as well as international cultural exchange.

As a core company member of Tricklock, Knight traveled to Uganda, Poland, Ukraine and Serbia, acting, directing and teaching. He also tried out for a range of films made in New Mexico. appearing in a few of them. His latest gig was a role in “Narcos: Mexico,” a Netflix production.

Then came an unexpected prize for his role in an 11-minute film called “Home Movies,” created by Albuquerque filmmaker and director Keagan Karnes. It’s about a brother and sister who uncomfortably discover their recently deceased father had a hoard of porn films hidden in his belongings. The Las Cruces International Film Festival dubbed the flick “Best New Mexico Film.”

Improvisational, creative spontaneity is not a bad tool for these times, is it? Living for the time-being in Albuquerque with his girl friend, Knight has launched what he calls Alex Knight’s Weekly Improv Digital Bootcamp, a Zoom gathering focused on scene study and group discussion. It’s on Tuesdays, six p.m. MST. To sign up, email scaryknightmare@gmail.com.

There’s also “The One Night Stanleys,” a gang of improv guys including Knight whose work turns up on twitch.tv, a live stream service. And the Home Alone Film Challenge on Instagram, wherein “you make a five-minute short in 50 hours.”

“Each filmmaker must write, direct, edit, act and submit a short by themselves.”

Knight’s is called “The Big Day.” He plays a handful of people, bearded, has murderous thoughts, and allows a cat and a dog a few seconds screen time as well. View “The Big Day” at https://www.instagram.com/p/B_QUAN5F7LY

Another project in which Knight was to have had a role, that just has not (yet) happened, is a television series called “Evel,” starring Milo Ventimiglia. The USA Network limited project is based on the life of daredevil Evel Knievel, “as he prepares for his greatest death-defying feat —the legendary Snake River Canyon jump in 1974.” (Knievel broke only his nose on that one.)

Evidently two episodes were shot this year before everything imploded. More executive producers are listed in connection to the series than actors, but still, Knight said that most of his expenses, including rent on a shared small apartment in LA, are being covered by the residuals from his array of assorted TV and film appearances in recent years.