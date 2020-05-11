The People’s Choice Award for Corrales Elementary School’s submissions for this year’s “Young in Art” show was won by fourth grader Delilah Muxworthy.

The award presentations and reception that traditionally have culminated the event had to be cancelled this year due to the pandemic. But judges were still able to evaluate submissions and declare winners in each grade level.

Taking first place were:

Joseph Wesslowski, kindergarten;

Duke Brodehl, first grade;

Zoe Padilla, second grade;

Layla Jabest, third grade;

Dixie Brodehl, fourth grade; and

Odin McKeown, fifth grade.

The Principal’s Choice award went to Dixie Brodehl.