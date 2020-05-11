A Corrales parade has been arranged for high school graduates Saturday, May 23 in lieu of the traditional commencement ceremonies. The parade starts promptly at 10 a.m. at the Recreation Center and heads south to Coronado Road (mostly bypassing Corrales Road) and then goes west to Loma Largo before returning to Corrales Road from West Ella Drive where it ends.

Coordinator is Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Siverts, who explained “The parade may be viewed from any public easement along the route.

“Do not block any driveways, and do not park in areas labeled ‘No Parking.’ Spectators need to remain in the vehicle to ensure social distancing, and should only have family members they are currently living with in their vehicles.”