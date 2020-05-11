A Corrales parade has been arranged for high school graduates Saturday, May 23 in lieu of the traditional commencement ceremonies. The parade starts promptly at 10 a.m. at the Recreation Center and heads south to Coronado Road (mostly bypassing Corrales Road) and then goes west to Loma Largo before returning to Corrales Road from West Ella Drive where it ends.
Coordinator is Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Siverts, who explained “The parade may be viewed from any public easement along the route.
“Do not block any driveways, and do not park in areas labeled ‘No Parking.’ Spectators need to remain in the vehicle to ensure social distancing, and should only have family members they are currently living with in their vehicles.”
The Fire Department’s Tanya Lattin is helping coordinate. She said participating vehicles should convene in the rec center’s back parking lot by 9:45 a.m. “Decorate your vehicle to honor your school and classmates. Everyone gathering at the recreation c enter needs to remain in their car.
“Spectators, please watch from your car.”
Draft rules prohibit alcoholic beverages and revving of engines and burning rubber with vehicle tires. Candy or other materials should not be thrown or dropped from vehicles along the parade route by parade entries. “Participants who are not present and lined up by 9:45 a.m. will not be allowed to participate,” the draft rules stated. Spectators and parade entries are encouraged to review final rules as the event draws near.