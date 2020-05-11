Any resident of New Mexico with personal equines who is struggling related to COVID-19 or other emergency circumstance may apply for assistance with feed. Animal Protection of New Mexico, the state’s leading advocate for the humane treatment of animals, set up a program for equine emergency feed assistance for those affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Apply online at APNM.org/HorseHelp or call 803-3770.

Since 2010, Animal Protection of New Mexico’s Equine Protection Fund has provided crucial assistance to over 1,300 equines in homes and sanctuaries across the state. Over the last month, the organization’s helpline has responded to a substantial increase in requests for emergency feed assistance due to the COVID-19 crisis, and it wants to continue to provide support to the community during this time.