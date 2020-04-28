By Meredith Hughes

Insta has a nifty ring to it, right? The best part of horrible “instant” coffee, for example. Insta-gram, that place where online photos demand your attention, especially from the family you hold dear, albeit from a distance.

So Instacart caught your eye, especially after having decided not to venture inside grocery stores awash in virus droplets for a while, given this period of plague. And with zero interest in lining up in the old fogie shopping line, pre dawn.

Instacart was started in San Francisco in 2012 by Apoorva Mehta, a guy who grew up in Canada, trained as an electrical engineer, worked two years as a supply chain engineer for Amazon, needed a bigger challenge, quit, started assorted online businesses, failed at them all, until… he liked to cook, had no car, and wanted food from assorted places.

You, like Mehta, want groceries, and you want them delivered to your door, instantly. Because you are busy bingeing old episodes of Rumpole of The Bailey, or playing “grab the mousie" ad nauseam with your cat, or trying to teach your grandniece in Maine basic world geography via Zoom. ( Don’t get me started on the baffling intricacies of Zoom…) Or whatever.

So you seize hopefully/haplessly on the insta part of the remote grocery cart thing, and download the cute carrot-emblazoned app onto your phone. You excitedly discover that the human Instacart shopper doing your bidding will trot around not only Smith’s, Albertson’s and Sprouts, but also Costco, Natural Grocers, Sam’s Club, Target, and CVS. Even Petco. Your choice.

And while in many other states of these United ones, Instacart is allowed to deliver alcohol from the grocery store of your choice, that is not possible in New Mexico, whose booze laws are such they might well have been written by the Puritans.

But. Beware. Choose one store and stick with it, especially on your maiden voyage. ( Thank the gods you are not on a bloody cruise.) Put in your zip code, and create an account. For free delivery, you can sign up for Express, at $9.99 a month or $99 a year. If you choose more than one store at a time, you may find yourself mis-juggling carts, putting cucumbers into the CVS cart, and having to wrestle them back out. With Express, however, your shopper actually can dart from one outlet to the next, and bring a combined order to you.