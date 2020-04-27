Libertarian Party candidate Bob Walsh of Santa Fe is also seeking that seat.
The sole Democrat on the primary ballot for the U.S. Senate seat is Ben Ray Lujan.
Fields are also crowded for seats in the N.M. Legislature.
In N.M. Senate District 9, four candidates are from Corrales; one Republican and three Democrats. Corrales Democrats running to replace State Senator John Sapien of Corrales are: Brenda McKenna; Ben Rodefer and Kevin Lucero. A fourth who had filed for that race, Placitas Democrat Jodilynn Ortiz, has withdrawn.
Republicans seeking the State Senate District 9 seat are: Bridget Condon of Rio Rancho, John Clark of Placitas; and Tania Dennis of Corrales.
Running for the N.M. House District 44 seat are Republican incumbent Jane Powdrell-Culbert of Corrales; Rio Rancho Libertarian Jeremy Myers; and Rio Rancho Democrat Gary Tripp.
Another Corrales incumbent seeking re-election is Daymon Ely, the Democrat who now holds the N.M. House District 23 seat. He has a Corrales challenger in the June 2 primary: Audrey Mendonca-Trujillo.
The sole Republican running for the House District 23 seat is Ellis McMath of Albuquerque.
Yet another Corraleño will be on the ballot: Democrat Bob Perls is running for Sandoval County Clerk. He is competing against Anne Brady-Romero of Algodones and Pete Salazar of Bernalillo in the Democratic primary. The sole Republican seeking election as Sandoval County Clerk is Lawrence Griego of Rio Rancho.
For the position of Sandoval County Treasurer, three Rio Rancho Republicans want the job: Jennifer Taylor, Benay Ward and Carlos Sanchez. For Democrats, Ronnie Sisneros of Bernalillo is the sole candidate for Treasurer. For Sandoval County Commission District 2, incumbent Republican Jay Block of Rio Rancho has no challenger. The Democrat seeking that position, Leah Michelle Ahkee-Baczkiewicz of Rio Rancho also has no opponent.
You may need to hire some help…
… to cast your ballot in the June 2 primary elections.
A plethora of candidates want your vote to fill local, state and federal offices. For starters, 12 names are shown running for president of the United States on Democrats’ ballot, including those who have withdrawn already. Libertarians will have 12 presidential candidates to choose from, including Daniel Behrman of Las Vegas, New Mexico, whose email address is taxationistheft@behrman2020.com.
A total of eight Corraleños will be on the party primary ballots. Running for a variety of positions are Jane Powdrell-Culbert, Bob Perls, Daymon Ely, Ben Rodefer, Brenda McKenna, Kevin Lucero, Tania Dennis and Audrey Mendonca-Trujillo. Perhaps the most populous ballot category for New Mexicans will be choices for New Mexico’s Third Congressional District to replace Congressman Ben Ray Lujan who is running for retiring Senator Tom Udall’s seat.
Registered Republicans will be asked to choose from six candidates running in the Third Congressional District: Harry Montoya of Santa Fe; Karen Evette Bodonie of Navajo; Alexis Johnson of Santa Fe; Anise Golden-Morper of Angel Fire; Audra Brown of Portales; and a write-in, Angel Morales of Rio Rancho.
In the same race, Democrats’ choices are: Teresa Leger Fernandez of Santa Fe; Laura Montoya of Rio Rancho, Marco Serna of Santa Fe, Joseph Sanchez of Alcalde; Valerie Plame of Santa Fe, John Blair of Santa Fe; and John Tisdale of Taos.
In the First Congressional District, Democrat incumbent Deb Haaland has no challenger in the primary. On the Republican side, candidates for that seat are Michelle Garcia Holmes of Bernalillo, Jaren Vander Dussen of Albuquerque and Brett Kokinadis of Santa Fe. For the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Udall, the following Republican candidates have entered the race: Elisa Martinez of Albuquerque; Mark Ronchetti of Albuquerque; Gavin Clarkson of Las Cruces; Richard Montoya Sr. of Rio Rancho; Mick Rich of Albuquerque; and Louie Sanchez of Albuquerque.
