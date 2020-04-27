The Corrales Growers’ Market kicks off its regular season April 26, from 9 a.m. to noon, with about 14 masked vendors, and a small crew of volunteers, also masked. Much as the market did successfully April 11, its volunteers Lisa, Jeanine, Mimo, Ryan, Tim and Dan, will assist vendors, and direct traffic, as the market once again uses a drive-thru setup.

The guidelines below established by the Corrales Growers’ Market for the April 11 experiment also apply to the upcoming market April 26. “This will be a drive-thru market only. All customers must remain in their vehicles. The market will setup in the rear Rec Center parking lot,” an organizer said. Customers will be directed to enter using the Post Office entrance, and leave using Jones Road.