The fish are being fed, the plants looked after, and the dropbox checked daily at the Corrales Library, even if villagers cannot enter to snatch up Hilary Mantel’s final book about poor dear Thomas Cromwell, or snag a DVD of an old Fred and Ginger flick.

Technical Services boss, Brynn Cole, wants to assure us that one library staffer stops by each day. Still, “we all are working remotely but have weekly staff meetings via Zoom, which allows us to brainstorm and plan as best we can for this uncertain future.”

Otherwise, Cole is answering your emails about tech issues, and can help you navigate Overdrive, the portal for accessing e-books and audio books to download onto your phone or tablet. She will also chat with you via email, if you want to connect with another human.

Said Cole, “I have been getting emails from people, some have been for tech help and some have been just people reaching out to connect.”

With her colleagues at the library, Cole started a YouTube channel in order to provide a new platform to get programs and resources out to the public. “We are still working out some of the kinks with it, so hopefully we will have a lot more to offer there soon.” Youth Services person Melisa Chandler has been reading to kids on You Tube, and also showing off some recently acquired baby chicks, which may or may not become part of the Children’s Garden project at the library. The channel: http://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1VPdpbdxUhBhRCx0LWYLNQ