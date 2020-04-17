A bill pending in Congress aims to help farmers adjust to climate change. The Agriculture Resilience Act (ARA, H.R.5861) is intended to set farmers up with the tools they need to confront the climate crisis. Representative Chellie Pingree, Maine Democrat, introduced a comprehensive policy proposal to facilitate farmers’ access to scientific data.

Here are the key points as described by the congresswoman.

• The ARA takes a systems approach. Climate change is bringing a wide range of challenges to U.S. farmers and food system stakeholders. The vast suite of tools will put support in a range of areas where it’s needed. For example, investments will range from supporting farmers in improving agricultural practices on crop and livestock operations, to expanding renewable energy use in farms across the nation and helping to curb senseless losses of farm and food waste.

• The bill would quadruple agricultural science funding. With its call to massively increase agricultural research and extension funding, this policy proposal should appeal to all who love science, including the farmers who can benefit from it.

This is especially true considering that the US investment in public agricultural research has been in decline in recent decades. Further, the USDA’s leading competitive grants program, the Agriculture and Food Research Initiative (AFRI), has not yet received anywhere near the full $700 million dollars authorized for it (the maximum amount appropriated so far was $415 in 2019).

Other key research programs, such as the Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program, which funds critical participatory research, receive far less funds. The new proposal would ensure that these and other programs have a better chance of getting the most effective solutions into the hands of farmers.

• The ARA aims to boost sorely needed funding for agro-ecological and climate change science. The new proposal is a big win for agricultural research overall, but what’s really exciting is the emphasis on research tailored to agroecology and climate change. While some recent investments have been steps in the right direction, the new proposal would prioritize relatively untapped areas. It expands such research within the competitive grant programs at the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (including AFRI) and at the Agricultural Research Service (the USDA’s internal research branch).

It would also fund the Climate Hubs and the Long-Term Agro-ecosystem Research Network that could serve as a foundation for the multi-year, regionally focused science that is essential, particularly during changing times.

• The ARA supports science-based, time-tested programs. Wisely, the ARA doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel. Given the need for swift action, the commitments to invest heavily in proven programs is a smart approach.

An important example is the planned expanded investment in the Conservation Stewardship Program, a program that we have found has a high return on investment due to the practices that it incentivizes as well as its holistic approach. The new proposal would also leverage other popular and highly effective programs, such as the Environmental Quality Incentives Program.